Impact Wrestling Rating Steady & Viewership Rises, NJPW Starts Strong

Impact Wrestling saw its rating hold steady at a several-week high, while the viewership rose and NJPW’s premiere episode started strong. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last night’s episode of Impact scored a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 126,000 viewers, steady with and up 13.5% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 111,000 viewers.

The last time that the demo rating hit that number before last week was the December 9th episode. Meanwhile, the overall audience was the best since the November 18th episode had 129,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, NJPW’s first episode back on AXS TV had a good start with a 0.03 demo rating and 88,000 viewers. Holding statistically steady with the Impact number is a very good indication for the show, especially considering it aired outside of prime time at 10 PM ET.

Impact ranked #144 on the cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily.