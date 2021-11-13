Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Sinks

The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling held even, while viewership dropped. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, while the overall viewership was 79,000. Those numbers were steady with and down 33.1% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 118,000 viewers.

The overall viewership was the lowest since the July 1st episode had just 69,000 viewers. Impact did not rank in the top 150 cable originals for the night.

For 2021 to date, Impact is averaging a 0.04 demo rating and 124,000 viewers, up from a 0.03 demo rating and and down from 154,000 viewers through the same period of 2020.