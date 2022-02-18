Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Slightly Down

The rating for this week’s Impact Wrestling matched last week’s number, while viewership was down slightly. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Thursday night’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 109,000 viewers. Those numbers are even with and down 6.8% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 114,000.

The demo rating’s tie with last week keeps it above the 0.02 from two weeks ago, though the total viewership was the lowest since the January 6th episode brought in 104,000 viewers. The number keeps in the same general range as the previous two weeks.

Impact ranked #131 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 123,000 viewers in 2022, down from a 0.046 demo rating and 166,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.