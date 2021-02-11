Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Down Ahead of No Surrender

The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling was down a touch as the company heads into No Surrender this weekend. Tuesday’s show drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 153,000 viewers, down a tick and 12% respectively from last week’s 0.05 demo rating and 173,000 viewers.

The numbers were the lowest for the show since the January 19th episode, which brought in a 0.03 demo rating and 147,000 viewers. Impact ranked #129 among cable originals for the night, with History’s Curse of Oak Island winning the night per Showbuzz Daily with a 0.56 demo rating and 2.84 million viewers.