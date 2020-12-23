wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Down For Best of 2020 Show
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
The rating for this week’s “Best of 2020” episode of Impact Wrestling predictably saw a downtick from last week. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rasing in the 18 – 49 demographic and 133,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and 25% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 177,000 viewers.
The news isn’t a surprise, as the show was essentially a clip show with some minor storyline advancement scenes. The Twitch viewership for last night’s episode topped out at 3,252, down from the 14,334 from the previous week.
Impact did not make the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
