Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Up From Last Week

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the rating backtrack a bit, while viewership rebounded. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 125,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurson. That’s down a tick and up 5% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 119,000 viewers. The numbers are identical to the metrics from two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #130 among cable originals for the night, with the NBA Playoffs of course leading the way. The conference finals match scored a 2.11 demo rating and 6.793 million viewers.

Impact Wrestling is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 115,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.042 demo rating and 142,000 viewers for the same timeframe in 2021.