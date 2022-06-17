wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Down
The ratings for this week’s Impact Wrestling saw an uptick from recent weeks, while the total audience was down. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.04 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 108,000 viewers, up a tick and down 10.7% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 121,000 viewers. The demo rating was the best since the May 19th episode hit a 0.04, while the total audience was the lowest since the May 5th episode also had 108,000.
Impact ranked #117 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA pre-game show on ESPN won the night for cable with a 0.24 demo rating and 652,000 viewers, while the NBA Finals dominated the night overall with a 4.32 demo rating on ABC and 13.992 million viewers.
Impact is averaging a 0.031 demo rating and 115,000 viewers in 2022 so far, compared to a 0.042 demo rating and 140,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.
