Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Slightly Down

The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling was back up a bit this week, even as viewership was down a touch. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 119,000 viewers, up a tick and down 4.8% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 125,000 viewers. The rating tied the number from two weeks ago, and while down the viewership was still better than the 108,000 from a couple weeks back.

Impact ranked #93 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. As usual, the NBA playoffs dominated with a 2.15 demo rating and 6.049 million viewers for last night’s game and the pre- and post-game shows coming in at #2 and 3. #4 and 5 were held by the NHL Playoffs (0.56 & 1.480 million for St. Louis vs. Colorado, 0.44 & 1.381 million for Tampa Bay vs. Florida).

Impact is averaging a 0.031 demo rating and 115,000 viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.0415 and 142,000 for the same time period in 2021.