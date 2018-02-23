Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Down, Viewership at 2018 Low

– The rating for this week’s Impact lost ground, while viewership slipped to the low point of 2018. Thursday night’s episiode brought in a 0.06 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 262,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and 13% from last week’s 0.07 and 300,000 viewers. The rating ties the 2018 low set on January 11th, while the audience slipped under the same episode’s 276,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #136 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA doubleheader on ESPN led the way on cable with a 0.80/2.073 million viewers and 0.65/1.602 million.