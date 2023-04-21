Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Up, Audience Highest In a Year

This week’s Impact Wrestling saw its rating rise, while the viewership hit the highest point in over a year. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 133,000 viewers, up a tick and 15.7% respectively from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and audience of 115,000 viewers. The demo rating hit the highest point since the March 23rd episode also had a 0.03, and the total audience was the best March 31st, 2022 episode had 149,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #125 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The day was lead by the 10:05 PM ET NBA Playoff game TNT, which had a 1.48 demo rating and 4.117 million viewers. The 7:31 PM ET NBA Playoff game on TNT scored a 1.04 demo rating and 3.079 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.017 demo rating and 100,000 in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.03 demo rating and 115,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.