Impact Wrestling Rating Up, Viewership Ticks Down

The rating for last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling rose, while the audience was down a touch from the previous week. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reported that Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 124,000 viewers, up a tick and down 13% from the previous week’s 0.04 demo rating and 143,000 viewers.

We don’t have ratings numbers for most of May, but otherwise the demo rating was the best since the April 29th episode also drew a 0.05. The audience is the lowest since the May 20th episode did 109,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode was the final show before Against All Odds. To date, Impact has averaged 141,000 viewers and a 0.043 demo rating for 2021.