Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Hits Five-Week High

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw its rating hold steady, while the viewership was up to a five-week high. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 97,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics. The numbers are even with and up 12.8% from last week’s 0.02 and 86,000 viewers..

The demo rating has been the same for three weeks now, while the audience was the best since the October 12th episode also had 96,000.

Impact is averaging a 0.017 demo rating and 107,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.027 demo rating and 107,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.