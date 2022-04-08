Impact Wrestling Rating & Viewership Back Down Following Last Week’s Jump

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw its rating return to the usual number, while the viewership dropped as well. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 89,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 50% and 40.3% from the previous week’s 0.04 demo rating and 149,00 viewers.

The demo rating matched the number from two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the overall audience was the lowest since the March 17th episode brought in 68,000 viewers. This week’s show aired matches from Impact’s Multiverse of Matches event over WrestleMania weekend, which had aired live on FITE TV.

Impact did not rank in the top 150 cable originals for the night. Impact is averaging a 0.029 demo rating and 115,000 viewers in 2022, down from a 0.041 demo rating and 150,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.