Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Drop Against NFL Season Opener

The NFL season is here, and the first night caused a drop in Impact Wrestling’s ratings. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 60,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and 42.3% from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and audience of 104,000.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show this year; it last hit a 0.01 with the December 20th, 2021 “Best of 2021” episode. Meanwhile, the total audience was the lowest since the Thanksgiving 2021 episode had 48,000 viewers. Impact didn’t rank in the top 150 cable originals, per Showbuzz Daily.

While the final numbers aren’t in for the night, the NFL season opener was seen by over 21 million viewers per Deadline and NFL ratings always have an effect on wrestling numbers, as they target the same general audience. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston notes that Impact’s ratings drop in the 18 – 49 demo was exclusively among males, as women held even while the male viewership was off 65%.

Impact is averaging a 0.029 demo rating and 112,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.039 demo rating and 130,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.