Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Even With Last Week

The rating and audience for this week’s Impact Wrestling matched last week’s numbers. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 111,000 viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The numbers were the same as last week, which were both down from the June 10th episode. Impact is averaging a 0.048 demo rating and 139,000 viewers for 2021 to date.