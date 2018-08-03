Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Fall to 2018 Low

– The rating and viewership for Impact Wrestling fell heavily from last week to mark the lowest points of the year to date. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 248,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 29% and 17% respectively from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 299,000 viewers. The previous viewership low for the year came on June 28th, when the show brought in an audience of 254,000. Impact has marked a 0.06 rating several times this year as the previous low, most recently on July 19th.

It is worth noting that Impact’s number was likely impacted by the NFL Hall of Fame game on NBC, which had the highest overall rating of the night across broadcast and cable with a 2.0 and 6.765 million viewers. Impact ranked #138 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. HGTV’s Flip or Flop won the night with a 0.51 and 1.905 million viewers.