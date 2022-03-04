Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Hit Five-Week Highs Ahead Of Sacrifice

Impact Wrestling’s go-home show heading into Sacrifice tomorrow saw an uptick in both ratings and overall viewers. Thursday night’s episode drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 131,000 viewers on AXS TV per Wrestlenomic’s Brandon Thurston. That’s up a tick and 18% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 111,000 viewers.

The numbers mark the best for the show since the January 27th show spiked to a 0.05 demo rating and 182,000 viewers, and rep the second-best marks for the show of 2022 to date.

Impact is averaging a 0.031 demo rating and 123,000 viewers in 2022, down from a 0.043 demo rating and 165,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.