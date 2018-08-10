Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Hit 2018 Low

– The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling hit low points for the year thus far. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 168,000 viewers, down a tick and 32% from last week’s 0.05 demo rating and audience of 248,000. Both numbers were the lowest point for an original episode since the December 14th, 2017 episode had a 0.02 demo rating and 161,000 viewers.

The viewer loss appears to be due to the NFL pre-season games airing. The games on NFL Network won the night for cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants game scoring a 0.64 and 1.927 million viewers while the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game had a 0.53 and 1.510 million. Impact ranked #127 among cable originals for the night.