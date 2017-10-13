Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Hit Three-Month High

– This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling hit twelve and eleven week highs in the ratings and viewership, respectively. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 279,000 viewers. Those are up two ticks and 11% from last week’s 0.05 demo rating and 251,000. The rating was the best since the July 20th episode scored a 0.07, while the audience was the best since July 27th had 286,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #128 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. The MLB National League Division Series game won the night with a 1.99 demo rating and 7.023 million viewers.