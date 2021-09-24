Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Rise From Last Week

The rating and total audience for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling was up from last week’s show. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 117,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 11.4% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 105,000 viewers.

The show tied the 0.03 demo rating from two weeks ago, while the viewership was the best since the September 2nd show had 126,000. Impact ranked #140 for the night among cable originals (per Showbuzz Daily, with the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans winning the night with a 2.33 demo rating and 7.393 million viewers.