Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Up After Slammiversary

– The post-Slammiversary episode of Impact Wrestling saw rises in the ratings and viewership. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating and 299,000 viewers, up 17% and 9% from last week’s 0.06 demo rating and 275,000. The rating was still down a tick from the 0.08 from two weeks ago, though the audience was the highest since the July 5th episode had 304,000.

Impact ranked #124 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Discovery Channel’s Shark Week led the way with Tiger Shark Invasion at 10 PM (0.64 demo rating/1.617 million) and Sharkwrecked at 9 PM (0.64/1.678 million).