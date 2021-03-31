Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Tank Against NCAA Tournament

The ratings for this week’s Impact Wrestling were smashed by the NCAA elite eight, dropping to by far the lowest numbers we’ve seen in the AXS TV era. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 38,000 viewers, down 75% and 67% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 116,000 viewers. The previous low for a non “Best Of” show since we started getting numbers for AXS TV’s airings in December of last year came from the December 22nd episode’s 0.03 demo rating and last week’s total audience.

The reason for the decline is pretty clearly the NCAA tournament, which did a big number on ESPN last night. The first game did a 1.36 demo rating and 5.399 million viewers, with the second game starting at 9:49 ET doing a 1.82 demo rating. Impact would have gone up against that first game and has traditionally taken heavy hits when big sports games are up against it.

Impact did not end up ranking in the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. On Twitch, the show peaked at 4,412 viewers, down from the previous week’s 5,528 peak.