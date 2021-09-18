wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Tick Down From Previous Week
September 17, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw both its ratings and viewership tick down from the week before. Thursday’s show drew a 0.02 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 105,000 viewers, down a tick and 5% from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and 111,000.
The demo rating was the lowest in over two months, tying the 0.02 demo rating for the July 1st episode. Meanwhile the audience was the lowest since the August 26th episode’s 98,000. Impact did not rank in the top 150 cable shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
Impact is averaging a 0.04 demo rating and 129,000 viewers in 2021 to date, up and down respectively from an 0.03 and 154,000 viewers for the same time period in 2020.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On Fans Choosing Sides In Wrestling, Why Wrestling Isn’t Like Rooting For Sports Teams
- John Cena On If He Would Ever Wrestle For Another Company, Recalls ECW One Night Stand 2006 Match
- Notes On When It Was Decided to Have Big E. Win WWE Championship, Backstage Reaction
- Possible Explanation on Why Bronson Rechsteiner Switched to Bron Breakker From Rex Steiner