Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Tick Down From Previous Week

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw both its ratings and viewership tick down from the week before. Thursday’s show drew a 0.02 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 105,000 viewers, down a tick and 5% from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and 111,000.

The demo rating was the lowest in over two months, tying the 0.02 demo rating for the July 1st episode. Meanwhile the audience was the lowest since the August 26th episode’s 98,000. Impact did not rank in the top 150 cable shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily.

Impact is averaging a 0.04 demo rating and 129,000 viewers in 2021 to date, up and down respectively from an 0.03 and 154,000 viewers for the same time period in 2020.