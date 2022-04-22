Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Tick Down From Last Week

The rating and total audience for Impact Wrestling were down a bit for the go-home episode before Impact Rebellion. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 112,000 viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

Those numbers are down a tick and 8.9% from the 0.04 demo rating and 123,000 for the previous week. That said, both numbers were still higher than the 0.02 demo rating and 89,000 for two weeks ago. Impact ranked #143 among cable originals for Thursday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

In 2022 to date, Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 115,000 viewers, compared to a 0.042 demo rating and 149,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.