Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Tick Down
October 8, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw a dip in ratings and viewers. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 111,000 viewers, down a tick and 3.5% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 115,000. The demo rating and total audience were the worst for the show since the September 16th show also drew a 0.02 rating and brought in 105,000 viewers.
Impact did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The show is averaging a 0.04 demo rating and 128,000 viewers in 2021 to date, up in ratings but down in viewers from a 0.03 and 156,000.
