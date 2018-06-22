Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Tick Down Against NBA Draft

– The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling slipped from last week. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 262,000 viewers. THose numbers are down from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 276,000. The rating was the lowest since the May 31st episode had an 0.06, while the audience was the lowest in four months, since the February 22nd episode also had 262,000.

Impact ranked #128 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA Draft won the night on ESPN with a 1.25 demo rating and 3.066 million viewers.