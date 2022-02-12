Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Tick Up

The rating and audience for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw a boost from the previous week. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.03 episode in the 18 – 49 demographic and 117,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 2.6% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 114,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #145 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game on TNT winning the night at a 0.42 demo rating and 1.401 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 126,000 viewers in 2022 so far, down from a .043 and 161,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.