Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Up For Final Pop TV Episode

– The rating and viewership for the final Impact Wrestling on Pop TV was up from last week. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 151,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 26% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 120,000 viewers. The demo rating was the best since the December 13th episode also had a 0.05, while the audience was the highest since the show went to its 10 PM timeslot at the end of October.

Impact ranked #137 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The fate of the show’s ratings reports will be uncertain, as Nielsen only gives public reports of the top 150 cable originals for the night. With Pursuit Channel having only a reported 60% of Pop TV’s market penetration, it seems unlikely (though not completely impossible) that Impact will be able to crack the top 150.