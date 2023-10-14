wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Viewership Drops Below 100,000 This Week, Video Highlights
– Per PWInsider, last Thursday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV averaged 97,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The viewership fell from from last week’s 110,000 viewers. The key demo rating is identical to last week.
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last Thursday’s episode:
