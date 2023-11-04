Impact Wrestling Averages 77,000 Viewers This Week

– Per Sports TV Ratings reports that this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV averaged 77,000 viewers. The viewership held steady with two weeks ago, which also drew 77,000 viewers. Last week’s episode was a Bound for Glory recap episode and was not charted.

In the P18-49 key demo rating, IMPACT! on AXS TV averaged a 0.01 rating. That rating is consistent with the key demo rating from October 19.