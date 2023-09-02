Impact Wrestling Draws Over 130,000 Viewers This Week

– SpoilerTV has the Thursday numbers for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. This week’s show averaged 134,000 viewers and drew a 0.02 rating in the P18-49 key demo.

Viewership data for the August 24 episode is now available. However, the show from two weeks ago averaged 107,000 viewers and an identical rating in the key demo, so the viewership was slightly up from two weeks ago.

IMPACT! on AXS TV ranked No. 134 for cable original programming on Thursday.