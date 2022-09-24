wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Audience Rises Again This Week, Rating Holds Steady
September 24, 2022 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily has the Thursday television numbers for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Last night’s show had a slight increase in overall viewership.
Impact averaged 82,000 viewers, moving up slightly from last week’s show, which drew 67,000 viewers. The P18-49 key demo rating held steady at 0.01, which is identical to last week’s show.
The show did not make it into the Top 150 rankings for cable original programming on Thursday.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW
- Chris Jericho Comments On Recent Backstage Drama in AEW, Talks About AEW’s ‘Exciting’ Reset
- Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Is ‘Tired’, Calls Him A ‘Bit of a Prick’ & Tells Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’