wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Audience Rises Again This Week, Rating Holds Steady

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Sami Callihan Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Showbuzz Daily has the Thursday television numbers for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Last night’s show had a slight increase in overall viewership.

Impact averaged 82,000 viewers, moving up slightly from last week’s show, which drew 67,000 viewers. The P18-49 key demo rating held steady at 0.01, which is identical to last week’s show.

The show did not make it into the Top 150 rankings for cable original programming on Thursday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Ratings, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading