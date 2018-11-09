Impact Wrestling Ratings Up For New Timeslot High

– The rating for this week’s Impact Wrestling rose to hit a high for its new timeslot. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 125,000 viewers. Those numbers are up from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 105,000 viewers, and represent the first 0.05 in the new 10 PM ET timeslot for the show. It was the best rating for Impact since the October 4th episode also had a 0.05, while the viewership was the best since the final 8 PM episode on October 18th (189,000 viewers).

Impact ranked #143 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.