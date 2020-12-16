Impact Wrestling Ratings & Viewership Drop Following Major Spike From Last Week

– last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling gave IMPACT! on AXS TV gave the show its best key demo rating since the show was on POP TV in July 2018 with a 0.08 rating. The show also drew 221,000 viewers for its overnight audience. Last night’s show saw some significant drops after the spike from the continuation of the Kenny Omega angle from AEW Dynamite, per Showbuzz Daily.

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling drew an overnight audience of 177,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 221,000 viewers. Ratings in the P18-49 key demo also dropped by half, going from 0.08 for December 8 to 0.04 this week.

Impact managed to rank No. 145 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Tuesday night compared to its No. 96 ranking for last week.

This week’s show featured the continuation of the angle with Kenny Omega’s alliance with Impact EVP Don Callis. This week, Omega attacked Rich Swan and formed and alliance with his former Bullet Club stablemates, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), setting up an inter-promotional tag team match for Hard to Kill in January. AEW President Tony Khan and broadcaster Tony Schiavone also appeared on Impact again this week.

For Twitch viewership comparison, the simulcast on Twitch for last night’s show peaked at 14,663 viewers (h/t Brandon Thurston). Last week’s Twitch stream of the show peaked at 52,492 for the Kenny Omega interview. The average Twitch viewership for the Dec. 8 episode was 43,179 compared to 12,397 this week.

Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel topped the ratings for Tuesday night with a 0.54 rating and 2.845 million viewers. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped viewership for the night with 3.462 million viewers.