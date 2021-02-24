Impact Wrestling Ratings & Viewership Drop This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Viewership and ratings were down across the board this week. Last night’s episode averaged 170,000 viewers after last week’s show drew 197,000 viewers. That was the biggest audience for Impact since the debut of Kenny Omega.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demographic were also down this week, dropping to a 0.04 rating from last week’s 0.06. Impact Wrestling ranked No. 113 in the Cable Top 150 last night, while last week’s show ranked 117. Curse of Oak Island was the ratings winner for Tuesday night with a 0.56 rating in the key demo.