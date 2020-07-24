wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Redesigns Title Belts Following Slammiversary
July 24, 2020
In a post on Twitter, Top Rope Belts revealed the new designs for the top three Impact Wrestling title belts, including the World title, X Division title and Knockouts title.
Some nice new belts for @IMPACTWRESTLING #TraditionAndInnovation #ArtofJesseJustice pic.twitter.com/ARQNQoVxDE
— TRB (@topropebelts) July 23, 2020
It was reported yesterday that former champion Tessa Blanchard is sending the old World title back to the company, denying claims she demanded money to do so.
