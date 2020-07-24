wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Redesigns Title Belts Following Slammiversary

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Top Rope Belts revealed the new designs for the top three Impact Wrestling title belts, including the World title, X Division title and Knockouts title.

It was reported yesterday that former champion Tessa Blanchard is sending the old World title back to the company, denying claims she demanded money to do so.

