Impact Wrestling News: Referee With No Legs Debuting Tonight At Windsor Taping, Details On Upcoming Tapings, Lineup For Next Week’s Episode
July 20, 2019
– CTV has a story on the Impact Wrestling tapings in Windsor tonight which will see the debut of Cameron Adamson, a referee with no legs. He has been training at Scott D’Amore’s Can-Am Wrestling School.
– Impact Wrestling will tape shows on August 15-16 in Mexico City. They will also tape in Las Vegas on September 5-6.
– Next week’s Impact will include:
*Impact Champion Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin in a Streetfight.
*X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist.
*Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace.
*Moose in action.
