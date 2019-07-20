Impact Wrestling News: Referee With No Legs Debuting Tonight At Windsor Taping, Details On Upcoming Tapings, Lineup For Next Week’s Episode

– CTV has a story on the Impact Wrestling tapings in Windsor tonight which will see the debut of Cameron Adamson, a referee with no legs. He has been training at Scott D’Amore’s Can-Am Wrestling School.

– Impact Wrestling will tape shows on August 15-16 in Mexico City. They will also tape in Las Vegas on September 5-6.

– Next week’s Impact will include:

*Impact Champion Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin in a Streetfight.

*X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist.

*Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace.

*Moose in action.