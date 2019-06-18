wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Confirms Release for Scarlett Bordeaux
– Scarlett Bordeaux is no longer a part of Impact Wrestling. Impact confirmed the news earlier today with the following statement on Twitter:
“IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has released Scarlett Bordeaux from her commitments to IMPACT. We wish her every success in her future endeavours.”
As previously reported, Bordeaux had requested her release from the promotion last month. There were some conflicting reports on her contract status, with her Impact contract apparently expiring later this summer. Later on, Impact Wrestling reportedly claimed that Bordeaux was under a multi-year deal and denied that her contract would expire in the summer.
Additionally, Bordeaux had removed Impact Wrestling from her social media bio after she requested her release in May.
IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has released Scarlett Bordeaux from her commitments to IMPACT. We wish her every success in her future endeavours.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on WWE Not Wanting Any More Talent to Leave
- Scarlett Bordeaux Responds to Fan Who Says She Was Grabbed Because of How She Dresses
- WWE May Be Looking To ‘Shake Up’ Stomping Grounds Card Due To Poor Ticket Sales
- More Details On Why Davey Boy Smith Jr Isn’t Working With NJPW, Problems NJPW Has With Impact Wrestling