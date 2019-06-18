Impact Wrestling Confirms Release for Scarlett Bordeaux

– Scarlett Bordeaux is no longer a part of Impact Wrestling. Impact confirmed the news earlier today with the following statement on Twitter:

“IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has released Scarlett Bordeaux from her commitments to IMPACT. We wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

As previously reported, Bordeaux had requested her release from the promotion last month. There were some conflicting reports on her contract status, with her Impact contract apparently expiring later this summer. Later on, Impact Wrestling reportedly claimed that Bordeaux was under a multi-year deal and denied that her contract would expire in the summer.

Additionally, Bordeaux had removed Impact Wrestling from her social media bio after she requested her release in May.