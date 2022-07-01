Impact Wrestling Releases Full 2005 and 2006 Against All Odds PPVs Online

Impact Wrestling presents Against All Odds tonight on Impact! Plus, and the company has released two classic iterations of the PPV online. Impact posted the 2005 and 2006 versions of the PPV on their YouTube account, and you can check them out below.

Against All Odds 2005 was the first Impact PPV with that name, and was main evented by Jeff Jarrett defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Kevin Nash. Against All Odds 2006 similarly saw Jarrett defend his title against Christian Cage in the top match.

