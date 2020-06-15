Impact Wrestling Renews Mexican TV Deal

Impact Wrestling has announced that they have renewed their deal with Mexican TV outlet MVStv, based in Mexico City. Here’s a press release:

IMPACT Wrestling Renews Successful Broadcast Partnership with Mexico’s MVStv

TORONTO | MEXICO CITY (June 15, 2020) – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., announced today that it has renewed its long-running broadcast deal with Mexico City-based MVS Comunicaciones MVStv.

IMPACT Wrestling initially debuted on MVStv in 2018, becoming a top draw for the network and netting the promotion an expanded agreement in 2019. The partnership provides 300 broadcast hours of top-quality professional wrestling content, which is anchored by the flagship IMPACT! weekly show.

“IMPACT Wrestling has been a tremendous hit with our viewers throughout the years,” said Alejandro Vázquez-Vela Duhalt, Content, General Director for MVStv and DISH Mexico. “It has also played a major role in bolstering the presence of MVStv, putting us firmly among the other top global channel brands in the industry. We are pleased to be able to build upon this successful collaboration with IMPACT Wrestling, as we continue to give our audience the hard-hitting squared-circle content they crave.”

“IMPACT Wrestling’s presence in Mexico has been warmly embraced by the passionate fans there,” said Ed Nordholm, President of IMPACT Wrestling. “We are excited to continue this incredible partnership with MVStv, bringing our full lineup of exclusive content to even more viewers throughout the country. We look forward to providing them with even more of the unparalleled programming we’re known for, as we move forward into the future.”

IMPACT Wrestling is fueled by a roster of world-class athletes which includes IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard, UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock, hardcore legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, X-Division stars Rich Swann and TJP, former NFL player Moose, and fan-favorites Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin, as well as the hard-hitting Knockouts Division which includes reigning Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and Kylie Rae, among others.

For more information, visit impactwrestling.com and mvstv.com.