Impact Wrestling Reportedly Discussing Alternative Options for Hardcore Justice Start Time

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling has an event scheduled the same day as Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 with Hardcore Justice. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock on Twitter shared an update on the upcoming Impact event, and Impact is reportedly discussion “other options” for the start time.

According to Pollock, Impact stated the event is scheduled to start on April 10 at 8:00 pm EST, which would put the event directly against WrestleMania 37. Pollock reported, “An update from IMPACT regarding Hardcore Justice – other options are being discussed, so it’s possible the start time could change. Earlier today I was told by the company it would begin at 8 pm ET. If it stays at 8, it would go against night one of WrestleMania.”

Impact Wrestling has not yet announced an official start time for Hardcore Justice. The official website says the event is slated for April 10.