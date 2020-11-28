Impact Wrestling Reportedly Filmed Multiple Endings to Stories

Impact Wrestling is keeping their options open in terms of their stories, reportedly filming multiple endings to several storylines. Fightful Select notes that several people from the Impact tapings have told them that due to the turnover in the company among some prominent stars, they filmed different finishes to several different major storylines. The site notes that in addition to the multiple finishes, alternative wrestlers and personall have been used in several situations so that the company is not in a situation where they must constantly show recent footage of wrestlers celebrating alongside people who aren’t with the company anymore.

Impact has had some turnover throughout this year from the release of Joey Ryan, Michael Elgin, and Dave Crist earlier this year over sexual misconduct allegations and Tessa Blanchard’s release to Kylie Rae’s sudden retirement and the exit of The Rascalz earlier in the month.