Impact Wrestling Reportedly Making ‘Major Play’ For Buddy Murphy

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact Wrestling is said to be making a ‘major play’ to sign Buddy Murphy once his 90-day non-compete clause from WWE expires. It was also noted that it’s unknown if AEW is trying to sign him at this time.

Murphy previously suggested in an interview that Impact or ROH were possible destinations for him once he was able to go somewhere else.

His first match back on the independent scene will be on September 18 in Philadelphia against Brian Cage. He’s currently billed as “FKA Buddy Murphy”, as he’s yet to select his new name. That show will also include Nzo, Matt Hardy and the former Aiden English, now going by Drama King Matt.