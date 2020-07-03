Impact Wrestling Reportedly in Talks With Multiple Free Agents

Impact Wrestling is looking to make some more moves with talents currently in free agency. Fightful Select reports that the company has spoken to several more free agents in addition to the already-debuted Deonna Purrazzo.

The company has teased the potential arrivals of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, EC3 and Eric Young with various hints on weekly television; Eric Young was teased in the post-credits scene on this week’s Impact. There’s no confirmation on which names are being brought in though several names have been discussed and even the roster isn’t sure who has actually signed on.

The WWE talents who were released in April will have their non-compete clauses come up the day of Slammiversary.