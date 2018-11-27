Impact Wrestling Reportedly in Talks With Three Networks For New TV Deal

– Impact Wrestling is said to be in talks with three different networks for a 2019 television deal. The WON has confirmed that the company has been in talks with WGN America, Tru TV and SyFy as reported earlier in the month.

At this time, there is no word on how far the negotiations have gone. The company’s current deal with Pop TV ends on December 31st, but reports have said the show will continue airing on Pop for the early part of 2019. The WON says that Impact’s run on Pop could continue through the first quarter of the year.