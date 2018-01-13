Full Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Today (SPOILERS)

– WrestlingInc.com reported the following results from the Impact Wrestling TV tapings from earlier today. There are also some live photos from the tapings and tweets (via TheRogueFan and MrJacobCohen), including EC3 exiting Impact Wrestling as he picked the “Fired” briefcase for the Feast or Fired match. You can check out those results and photos from the tapings below.

Global Wrestling Network Match:

* El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Braxton Sutter

Impact Wrestling:

* Eddie Edwards defeated Sami Callihan. Post-match, Callihan beats up Edwards, puts a chair near his head and hits it with a bat.

* Rohit Raju vs. Ishimori vs. Trevor Lee vs. Caleb Konley vs. KM vs. Petey Williams vs. EC3 vs. Moose vs. Tyrus vs. Eli Drake (Feast or Fired Match). Drake, EC3, Moose, and Petey Williams each got one of the four cases.

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary ended in a double count-out. They brawled after the match with Taya standing tall.

* Jimmy Jacobs heads out with Kongo Kong, Jacobs said innocent people got hurt because Joseph Park didn’t bring them Abyss. Out comes James Mitchell, he tells Jacobs they are similar in that they are fans of monsters. He ended up pushing Abyss too hard and his personality splintered. Mitchell says Jimmy and Kongo went too far though (taunting Joseph, hospitalizing Chandler, destroying the law offices, and humiliating Grandma Park) and they messed with the wrong guy. Out comes Abyss who beats up Kongo. Monster’s Ball Match scheduled later.

* Matt Sydal out to cut a promo, says he would be there without his spirit guide, Josh Mathews. Mathews comes out and says he’s trying to enlighten the masses. Matt then proclaims Josh is the new Impact Grand Champion, giving him the title.

* Tyrus defeated EC3

* Allie defeated Sienna to retain Knockouts Championship. After the match, Braxon Sutter came to the ring to try and make up with Allie, he mistakenly calls her “Laurel,” and then attempts to propose to her. Su Yung ambushed Allie and lays her out in the ring.

* Alberto El Patron is out and says now he has a real champion to fight in Impact Global Champion Austin Aries. He wants Aries at Impact’s next PPV, Redemption. Aries comes out and says they are a lot alike, competing at the highest level all around the world. They end up agreeing to a title match at April 22. They go face-to-face, Alberto says Aries isn’t the champion until he gets beat. They shake hands, Alberto says to enjoy the title because it’s coming back to the “Pride of Mexico.”

Global Wrestling Network Match:

* Caleb Konley defeated Fallah Bahh

Impact Wrestling:

* Matt Sydal defeated Rohit Raju to retain the X Division Title

* Aries returns with a contract for his title match against Alberto El Patron at Redmption. Aries asks for Alberto’s “Juan Hancock” on the contract. Alberto signs it and says he won’t do any mind games, they shake hands, and Alberto goes to leave. Aries stops him and asks to play Alberto’s one more time, because it will be the final opportunity for him to hear his music played last.

* Feast or Fired reveals are up next. Eli Drake is up first and gets a tag title shot. Petey Williams next, he gets an X Division Title shot. Up third is EC3 and he’s fired from Impact Wrestling. Moose gets an Impact Global Championship shot.

* Kongo Kong defeated Abyss (Monster’s Ball Match)

Update 7: Feast or Fired is ready to go. Participants are Rohit Raju, Ishimori, Lee, Konley, KM, Petey Williams, EC3, Moose, Tyrus, Eli Drake. Drake was the only guy who got an entrance. pic.twitter.com/oKvS12mVSF — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 13, 2018

Update 18: Mitchell thanks Jimmy for awakening the sleeping giant, Abyss. CLICK. DOOMSDAY. Abyss comes out and brawls with Kong. “Next week” is Monster’s Ball! pic.twitter.com/4tP6t73aDO — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 25: Sutter comes out to talk to Allie. Just wants her to understand he’s reevaluating his life. When he goes to bed he sees “you Laurel…I mean Allie.” Sutter proposes to Allie. Su Yung ambushes Allie and lays her out. pic.twitter.com/l143SqI4uv — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Scoop #43: Moose and EC3 open their cases simultaneously Moose receives a World Title Shot EC3 is Fired pic.twitter.com/WgPt3aoqJi — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 14, 2018

Update 39: EC3 says it isn’t his case. It’s Ishimori’s case. (😂😂😂) EC3 says no one can make him open his case. JB opens it. EC3 is fired. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 40: EC3 isn’t done just because he picked a case in a silly outdated match. He is the backbone of the company. EC3 doesn’t get fired because of a briefcase. He’s a Carter and this company needs him. He’s Dixie Carter’s nephew! — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 41: He accepts his fate. Being fired can light a spark that leads to greatness. Shakes JB’s hand, then hits him with the case repeatedly. Brian Cage comes out and wrecks EC3. pic.twitter.com/zgluoEQ9S2 — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 42: EC3 walks around ringside hugging fans as his music plays. He also hugs some of the staff. Seems to be his curtain call. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018