Impact Wrestling Results 10.28.23 From Coventry, England
October 28, 2023
Impact Wrestling held a live event today in Coventry, England, which will be the first of two shows there. It did not appear to be a TV taping, but the show was sold out. Here are results, via PWinsider:
* Frankie Kazarian def. Leon Slater
* Emersyn Jayne & Grace def. Deonna & Dani Luna
* Rich Swann def. Karachi Kid
* Brian Myers def. Grado
* Moose def. Rhino
* Eddie Edwards def. Joe Hendry
* Trinity def. Gisele Shaw
* Eric Young & Josh Alexander def. Subculture, Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian