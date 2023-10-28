Impact Wrestling Results 10.28.23 From Coventry, England

Impact Wrestling held a live event today in Coventry, England, which will be the first of two shows there. It did not appear to be a TV taping, but the show was sold out. Here are results, via PWinsider:

* Frankie Kazarian def. Leon Slater

* Emersyn Jayne & Grace def. Deonna & Dani Luna

* Rich Swann def. Karachi Kid

* Brian Myers def. Grado

* Moose def. Rhino

* Eddie Edwards def. Joe Hendry

* Trinity def. Gisele Shaw

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander def. Subculture, Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian