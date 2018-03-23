Impact Wrestling News: Impact Returning To California This Weekend, Brian Cage Advertised For Two Events On Both Coasts, Advance Sellout Likely For Impact vs. Lucha Underground

– Impact Wrestling will have two themed events for Kirk White’s Big Time Wrestling in California this weekend. The first is tonight in Newark, California. The second is tomorrow night in Salinas, California. Those scheduled include Austin Aries, Alberto el Patron, Moose, LAX, Eli Drake, Eddie Edwards, Trevor Lee, Taya, Rosemary and Brian Cage. Impact will film a One Night Only event during the shows. It should be noted that Brian Cage is also advertised for Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore this weekend, even though it’s on the opposite site of the country.

– After announcing the Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground theme, the April 6 event has sold so many tickets that an advance sellout is likely. The event happens during Wrestlecon. You can get your own tickets here.

– Impact is planning to stream 12 hours of live programming per day from Wrestlecon.