Impact Wrestling Returning to Mexico For TV Taping Next Month

– Impact Wrestling has announced (per PWInsider that it will return to Mexico City to tape TV content next month. The company announced on Tuesday that it will tape content for Impact TV on January 11th and 12th Gran Casino Fronton Mexico.

Advertised thus far for the shows are Johnny Impact, LAX, Tessa Blanchard, Konnan, Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Killer Kross, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix and more.