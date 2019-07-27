wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Returning To New York City In November
July 27, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will return to New York City on November 5 and 6 for TV tapings at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island City, Queens. Impact Wrestling has yet to confirm the news, but we will keep you updated when they do. If you want to find out what happened on last night’s episode, check out our report right here.
